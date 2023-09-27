Microsoft complains that Apple used Bing as a ‘bargaining chip’ in Google negotiations

A Microsoft executive complained that when it came to the search-engine wars with Alphabet subsidiary Google, the company’s Bing was never more than a bargaining chip to Apple.

Bloomberg News:

Microsoft has been trying for years to displace Google as the default search engine for iPhones, but Apple never seriously considered switching to Bing, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft’s advertising and web services, said during the US government’s antitrust trial against Google in Washington. “Apple is making more money on Bing existing than Bing does,” the Microsoft executive said. Parakhin, who joined Microsoft in 2019 from Russian search engine Yandex NV, said Microsoft met with Apple as recently as 2021 to discuss a potential switch to Bing, but didn’t make any progress.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, no, Apple committed business!

