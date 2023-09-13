Apple begins pivot toward Vision Pro spatial computing future

This week, Apple announced the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. But, the company also subtly began pivoting away from the iPhone to an ecosystem built around its Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone still makes up about half of Apple’s revenue and remains its biggest focus, but the company used the launch event to subtly begin pivoting to a post-iPhone future built around the Vision Pro headset.

In a noteworthy announcement, the company described how the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can record 3D clips — or “spatial video,” to use Apple’s terminology — for playback on the Vision Pro. The development marks a key tie-in with the headset, making each device better if you own the other. It’s similar to the many iPhone and Apple Watch features that help elevate both products.

There is a new protocol for syncing audio between the headset and Apple’s popular wireless earbuds.

Here’s Apple’s explanation of the feature:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency.

In other words, you’ll get superior audio quality on a Vision Pro paired with AirPods compared with AirPods paired to an iPhone.