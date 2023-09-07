Full iPhone 15 lineup’s camera specs leaked

MacRumors has obtained detailed information about the camera systems of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, from the base model ‌iPhone 15‌ with upgraded 48-megapixel camera to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its new periscope telephoto lens.

Marko Zivkovic for MacRumors:

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

• Main Camera: 48-megapixel image sensor, ƒ/1.6 aperture

• Ultra Wide Camera: 12-megapixel image sensor, ƒ/2.4 aperture iPhone 15 Pro

• Main Camera: 48 megapixels, Sony IMX-803 image sensor, ƒ/1.78 aperture

• Telephoto Camera: 12.7 megapixels, ƒ/2.8 aperture

• Ultra Wide Camera: 13.4 megapixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture iPhone 15 Pro Max

• Main Camera: 48 megapixels, Sony IMX-803 image sensor, ƒ/1.78 aperture

• Telephoto Camera: 12.7 megapixels, ƒ/2.8 aperture, periscope lens

• Ultra Wide Camera: 13.4 megapixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture MacRumors has confirmed with industry sources that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be equipped with an entirely new periscope lens system for the Telephoto camera, confirming previous claims from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With periscope zoom technology, we can expect significant improvements to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max’s zoom capabilities. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, for example, is limited to 3x zoom, but the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is expected to have between 5x and 10x zoom.

MacDailyNews Take: Our little birdies have just now confirmed these specs.

