Apple stock suffers worst stock decline in a month on CCP iPhone ban

The Chinese Communist Party have barred government staff in China from using Apple’s iPhone and other foreign-branded devices at work, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.” Shares of Apple suffered their worst stock decline in a month as a result.

Bloomberg News:

Staff at “some” central government regulators received instructions via chat groups and in meetings to stop bringing such gadgets into the office, the Journal said. It’s not clear how widely such orders were issued, the newspaper added. Apple enjoys widespread popularity in China, its largest international market, despite rising resentment of American efforts to contain the Asian country’s technology industry. Its iPhones are among the country’s bestsellers and are common in both the government and private sector. Foreign devices however have long been discouraged in sensitive agencies, particularly as Beijing in recent years stepped up a campaign to reduce a reliance on technology from the US, China’s geopolitical rival.

MacDailyNews Take: This too shall pass.

