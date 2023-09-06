Apple stock suffers worst stock decline in a month on CCP iPhone ban

The Chinese Communist Party have barred government staff in China from using Apple’s iPhone and other foreign-branded devices at work, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.” Shares of Apple suffered their worst stock decline in a month as a result.
Staff at “some” central government regulators received instructions via chat groups and in meetings to stop bringing such gadgets into the office, the Journal said. It’s not clear how widely such orders were issued, the newspaper added.
Apple enjoys widespread popularity in China, its largest international market, despite rising resentment of American efforts to contain the Asian country’s technology industry. Its iPhones are among the country’s bestsellers and are common in both the government and private sector.
Foreign devices however have long been discouraged in sensitive agencies, particularly as Beijing in recent years stepped up a campaign to reduce a reliance on technology from the US, China’s geopolitical rival.
MacDailyNews Take: This too shall pass.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
6 Comments
Please refer to the previous article earlier today on this subject, and the associated comments.
The CCP’s behavior, with its laser focused attack at Apple, Inc specifically, illustrates how mean spirited and vindictive the CCP really is.
Apple has transferred hundreds of billions of dollars into China and improved so many aspects of millions of citizens’ lives. But that does not count to the elites who subjugate and oppress the masses.
The reason why the CCP has banned government use of the Apple iPhone, one suspects, is that it has no back doors for spying on its citizens.
This may have the opposite effect then expected; it could drive iPhone sales in China higher since the government is kinda admitting that they don’t have enough control over the iPhone. Chinese citizens could have one phone for government work and an iPhone for privacy and personal life.
How many work for the government? And how many don‘t? I don’t think the loss will be that significant.
The gov’t is Communist; EVERYBODY works for the gov’t. The 3% ruling elite live like kings just as they did in the former Soviet Union while the masses live in squalor. Yes, the living standard has risen over the past 50 years, but that resulted primarily from IP theft/copying everything without permission and USA corporations shifting production to China which cut their labor costs by 80% yet they still sold the goods here for almost the same original prices. Massive profit increases while manufacturing dwindled in the USA.
It’s not about sales, it’s the CCP signalling that Apple is on their hit list.