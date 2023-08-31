Apple iPhone primed for ‘mini super cycle’ – Daniel Ives

Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities says Apple’s iPhone is about to enter a mini super-cycle on “Bloomberg Surveillance” Thursday.

Ives says Apple’s market cap could hit $4 trillion in the next 12-18 months.

MacDailyNews Take: Doesn’t seem so “mini” when nearly a quarter of a billion iPhone users are way overdue to upgrade their iPhones!

