Why Apple has come out in favor of California’s ‘Right to Repair’ law

Apple has, for many years, tenaciously fought the so-called “Right to Repair” movement across the United States. No longer.

Brian Merchant for The Los Angeles Times:

“Apple has been the biggest opponent,” said Kyle Wiens, the chief executive of IFixit and a national advocate for repair laws.

Now, however, it appears that out of the blue, this most powerful foe has suddenly turned into a formidable ally. In a surprise move, Apple has come out in favor of California legislation, SB 244, authored by state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), that would guarantee consumers access to parts and instructions that enable them to fix their stuff.

Apple’s support not only clears the path for this bill to become law, it pretty much opens the floodgates for the right to repair just about everywhere, at least when it comes to consumer electronics. It may now be only a matter of time before the right to repair is enshrined in law at the federal level — that’s how big a change it is.

Why the change of heart? I’d point to several reasons. First, New York already passed a right-to-repair law last year, Minnesota passed one this year, and manufacturers such as Apple are going to have to comply with those as it is. They’re a sign of the times, and Apple can see which way the wind is blowing. The company probably fought for some friendly treatment in the amendment process, to protect its ability to authorize repairs and sell official parts. It may also know that consumers aren’t as keen to buy a new phone every year or two, and that the repair business is growing — and may seek to consolidate its control over the market segment.

Finally, having watched this trend coming for years now, Apple has been building an industry lead on repairable devices…