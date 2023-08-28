Gourmet ‘Ted Lasso’ ‘Biscuits with the Boss’ shortbread cookies now available

Inspired by the Emmy Award-Winning series “Ted Lasso,” gourmet food company Mackenzie Limited, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ted Lasso-inspired “Biscuits with the Boss” shortbread cookies. As fans of the show fondly recall, Coach Lasso began every workday at AFC Richmond with a delivery of hand-baked biscuits and a few words with the boss. Now you can experience the same delectable shortbreads that brightened each of owner Rebecca Welton’s mornings.

Mackenzie Limited, with its rich tradition of fine foods from Scotland and around the world, was the perfect partner to make these traditional Scottish treats, symbolic of kindness and generosity. Mackenzie’s “Biscuits with the Boss” shortbreads contain all-natural ingredients including rich, creamy butter, with a bit of sugar and a touch of salt. With their classic signature crumble and heart-warming flavor, you’ll understand why Rebecca anxiously awaited Ted’s daily delivery of these irresistible treats.

“Sharing a shortbread biscuit is an invitation to connect and share a moment of warmth and friendship,” said Mackenzie Limited President, Laura McManus, in a statement. “We created our ‘Biscuits with the Boss’ to taste just like they came from Ted Lasso’s kitchen. They’re packaged in the same signature pink box we’ve all come to recognize, to provide the full ‘Ted Lasso’ experience.”

