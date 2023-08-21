U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Apple Watch sensor exhibits ‘racial bias’

Late last year a class action lawsuit was filed against Apple alleging that the blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch is racially biased against people with dark skin tones. On Monday, a U.S. judge dismissed the case.

Blood oxygen measurements use a bright red light that shines through the skin of user’s wrist. Via the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch Series 6 or later, users can measure the percentage of oxygen their red blood cells carry from their lungs to the rest of the body. Knowing how well oxygenated your blood is can help you understand your overall health and wellness.

Note that the back of the Apple Watch needs skin contact for the Blood Oxygen app to get accurate readings. Wearing your Apple Watch not too tight or too loose, with room for your skin to breath, helps ensure successful Blood Oxygen measurements. The band should be snug but comfortable, and the back of your Apple Watch needs to be touching your wrist.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan dismissed the proposed class action with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. He plans to explain his reasons by Aug. 31. The plaintiff Alex Morales, a resident of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said he paid an inflated price for his Apple Watch based on his mistaken belief that its blood oxygen app would measure blood oxygen levels “without regard to skin tone.” His amended complaint, filed in May, cited decades of reports that similar pulse oximetry devices were “significantly less accurate” when measuring blood oxygen levels of nonwhite people. Morales said the real-world impact of this bias was not addressed until the COVID-19 pandemic led to “greater awareness of structural racism” in society.

As we wrote when this case was filed:

Apple clearly states in its “How to use the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch” support article, to which the Apple Watch User Guide is directly linked:

Even under ideal conditions, your Apple Watch may not be able to get a reliable blood oxygen measurement every time. For a small percentage of users, various factors may make it impossible to get any blood oxygen measurement. [bold emphasis added, MDN Ed.]

Permanent or temporary changes to your skin, such as some tattoos, can also impact performance. The ink, pattern, and saturation of some tattoos can block light from the sensor, making it difficult for the Blood Oxygen app to get a measurement.

Further, Apple’s “Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch” document states:

During the development and evaluation of the Blood Oxygen feature, Apple collected data in multiple institutional review board (IRB)–approved studies involving many hundreds of participants who consented to the collection and use of their data for this purpose. These studies included controlled laboratory studies and supervised data collection sessions under a variety of user behaviors, cardiorespiratory conditions, and ambient environments, including real or simulated altitudes to span the 70–100% blood oxygen saturation range (based on conventional finger pulse oximetry or arterial blood sampling).

Subject pools included a wide range of skin types and tones to ensure that the sensor platform can accommodate the full range of users and maintain accuracy. At the wavelengths that Apple Watch uses, melanin is a strong light absorber — particularly in the green and red part of the spectrum — potentially making PPG measurements more difficult in users with darker skin tones. To account for this, the Apple Watch sensing platform senses the amount of detected light signals, and it automatically adjusts the LED current (and hence the light output), photodiode gain (sensitivity to light), and sampling rate to ensure adequate signal resolution across the range of human skin tones…

Recent literature has raised concerns of significant SpO2 reading bias and degraded accuracy in black patients. In the subjects included in our controlled lab study, we did not observe a skin-tone dependence in arms or mean reading differences when compared with blood.

