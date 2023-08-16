Apple returns ‘End Call’ button back to center in latest iOS beta

In prior beta versions of iOS 17, Apple had moved the “End Call” button away from the center of the screen to the lower right-hand corner in iPhone’s Phone app.

Now, in iOS 17 beta 6, the latest version, Apple has moved the “End Call” button back to bottom center:

X user @M1Astra notes that in iOS 17 beta 6, “Apple has chosen to leave the end call button on the right when the keypad is displayed.”

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, that’s better!

