Apple returns ‘End Call’ button back to center in latest iOS beta

In prior beta versions of iOS 17, Apple had moved the “End Call” button away from the center of the screen to the lower right-hand corner in iPhone’s Phone app.

Apple's Phone app (iOS 16 left, iOS 17 beta right)
Now, in iOS 17 beta 6, the latest version, Apple has moved the “End Call” button back to bottom center:

In Apple's iOS 17 beta 6, the "End Call" button is located in the bottom center
X user @M1Astra notes that in iOS 17 beta 6, “Apple has chosen to leave the end call button on the right when the keypad is displayed.”

iOS 17 beta 6 Keypad
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, that’s better!

  1. I’m glad too, so tired of Apple making dumb changes on the UI to what was a stellar user experience, just for the sake of ‘change’.

    Some of their team need to understand when you’ve nailed an experience…don’t F*@k with it.

