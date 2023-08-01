4-pack of Apple AirTags now at lowest price ever at Amazon

Some were initially skeptical of Apple’s AirTags object trackers when they were first released. However, many millions of people have since added them to several of their important belongings, including their keys, backpacks, luggage, and car. Now, a 4-pack of Apple AirTags are at their lowest price ever at Amazon.

A four-pack of AirTags typically costs $99 at Amazon, but you can currently get it for just $84.99. This is a significant savings compared to the $28.99 individual purchase price.

Unlike other object-tracking devices, AirTags do not rely on GPS. Instead, they use a low-power Bluetooth connection to ping off nearby iPhones and locate themselves via Apple’s FindMy network. Once you have synced an AirTag with your iPhone, you can ask Siri to help you find it. The AirTag can either play a noise to help you track it down, or it can literally guide you to within one foot of the AirTag, like a high-tech version of the game “hot and cold.”

MacDailyNews Take: AirTags are incredibly useful for everything from keeping track of your wallet to ensuring you know where your luggage is when you travel. MacDailyNews highly recommends AirTags to anyone who is looking for a reliable and affordable way to track their belongings.

