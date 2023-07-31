Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport ultra-thin bezels

When Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max arrive in a few months, they will sport ultra-thin bezels that bring iPhone closer to truly all-screen than ever before.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. designers have long dreamed of an iPhone that is truly all-screen — with no borders around the display and no cutouts for cameras or sensors. With the iPhone 15 this fall, Apple will take another step toward that goal.

[T]he Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with a new technology: low-injection pressure over-molding, or “LIPO” as it’s dubbed inside Apple.

That new process will shrink the border size around the display to 1.5 millimeters (from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones). LIPO was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 to make that device’s borders thinner and increase the size of the display. And Apple plans to eventually bring the feature to the iPad as well, I’m told.

Beyond the new screens, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lines will get a series of other new features, marking the biggest update since the device added 5G capability three years ago.