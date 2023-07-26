What’s new in iOS 17 beta 4

Apple released the first beta of iOS 17 following the WWDC on June 5th. The second beta was released two weeks later on June 21st. iOS 17 beta 2 included updates to AirDrop, changes to the Settings app, crossfade support in Apple Music, and more. iOS 17 beta 3 was released on July 5th and brought more in-depth credits to the Music and more. Now, Apple has released iOS 17 beta 4.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

• Ahead of Photo Stream being shut down this week, iOS 17 beta 4 removes the feature entirely. • iOS 17 beta 4 includes a new toggle in the Settings app that allows users to disable the ability to initiate AirDrop transfers by bringing two devices close together. • In the Messages app, Apple has tweaked the layout and icons for Messages apps in iOS 17 beta 4.

