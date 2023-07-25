Nothing can beat the iPhone 14 Plus (speedtest video)

YouTuber PhoneBuff has put the Nothing Phone (2) up against Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus in a speed test. This matchup was chose because both devices sport a 6.7-inch displays, previous-gen processors, and similar price tags.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The new Android phone features 12GB RAM vs 6GB on the 14 Plus and 256GB storage instead of 128GB. While both of these phones are using older processors, the Nothing’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is almost a year newer than the A15 Bionic which first arrived in September 2021. It was a close race, but Nothing Phone (2) was able to win both the first and second rounds with an overall time six seconds faster than the iPhone 14 Plus.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, the Nothing Phone (2) is aptly named as its hodgepodge of an “ecosystem” offers nothing to anyone who has a real iPhone.

Those tempted to feel “informed” by just skimming headlines should use this article as a cautionary tale.

