Apple could face ‘severe shortages’ with iPhone 15 Pro launch over display manufacturing issues

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and, especially, flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly offer significantly thinner bezels around the display, but the manufacturing is proving difficult for LG Display; so much so that the company may face “severe shortages” at launch.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Today’s report comes from The Information, which cites “two people with direct knowledge of the issue.” The sources explain that Apple is “using a new manufacturing process” for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max displays. The process of manufacturing these displays has reportedly revealed issues with displays made by LG. The problems were uncovered as Foxconn began the “risk ramp” stage of production. During this process, Foxconn makes “hundreds of thousands of units of the device to test how reliably they can build the product without defects.” Apple is reportedly unlikely to delay the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, the company hopes to move forward with a release in September, just in limited quantities. “The problem is more pronounced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, suggesting there will be a more severe shortage of that model than the iPhone 15 Pro,” the report says.

MacDailyNews Take: So, when it’s time, get your pre-orders in within the first seconds if you want your iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) this year!

