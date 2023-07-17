T-Mobile utterly dominates Verizon, AT&T in U.S. wireless speeds

Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence reveals T-Mobile was the fastest top mobile operator in the United States during Q2 2023 with a median download speed of 164.76 Mbps on modern chipsets. Verizon Wireless and AT&T were distant runners up and both saw minor declines in download speed.

Ookla Speedtest:

T-Mobile had the fastest median upload speed among top mobile operators in the U.S. at 12.16 Mbps during Q2 2023. Verizon Wireless was second and AT&T finished third.

Calculating median multi-server latency for the three top mobile operators in the U.S. during Q2 2023, T-Mobile had the lowest multi-server latency at 54 ms. Verizon Wireless was a close second at 58 ms. AT&T was third at 63 ms. As latency becomes an increasingly important measure, we’ll be sure to watch latency metrics closely.

In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q2 2023, with 86.1% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 81.5% and 79.2%, respectively.

In measuring the Video Score of each mobile operator’s video performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Video Score in the U.S. at 74.39 during Q2 2023. Verizon Wireless was a close second at 70.89 and AT&T was third at 68.16.

Looking at the 5G Video Score of each operator’s video performance over a 5G connection, T-Mobile had the highest 5G Video Score in Q2 2023 at 78.70. Verizon Wireless recorded a 5G Video Score of 77.39 and AT&T had a score of 70.40.

Looking only at tests taken on a 5G connection, T-Mobile had the fastest median 5G download speed in the U.S. at 220.00 Mbps during Q2 2023, in line with its performance during Q1 2023. Verizon Wireless remained second and saw a slight increase to 133.50 Mbps in Q2 2023. AT&T remained third at 86.01 Mbps.

Our mobile 5G multi-server latency results in Q2 2023 showed that among top providers, T-Mobile registered the lowest median 5G multi-server latency in the United States. Latency was a tight race, but our testing showed that with a median value of 51 ms, T-Mobile users saw better multi-server latency values than those of their nearest competitor, Verizon Wireless (53 ms).

At the state level, New Jersey edged out Rhode Island for the fastest median mobile download speed during Q2 2023 at 102.44 Mbps to Rhode Island’s 100.47 Mbps. Illinois was third, Minnesota fourth, and the District of Columbia fifth.

Alaska had the slowest median download speed at 31.00 Mbps. Wyoming was next slowest, then Mississippi, Vermont, and Maine.

T-Mobile was the fastest mobile operator in 44 states and the District of Columbia during Q2 2023. AT&T was the fastest in Montana, while GCI was the fastest in Alaska. Results were too close to call in North and South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.