PlayStation owners get more free Apple TV+

If you have a PlayStation you can get another free hit of Apple TV+, as Cupertino extends its free trial deal with Sony.

Andy Sansom for T3:

This isn’t the first time the two companies have teamed up either. In July 2021, they offered six months free for PS5 owners and it has been confirmed that if you previously used that trial, that won’t exclude you this time around. PlayStation’s own website has confirmed PS5 owners will be treated to another six-month period, but now PS4 owners can also get streaming, albeit only for three months. Still, a nice little freebie for old console owners. Apple TV+ has a lot more to watch now too. If you started Ted Lasso in 2021, you’ll be happy to know there are three seasons now, but also there are a host of award-winning shows and movies worth your time now. With the likes of Silo, Severance and Slow Horses, Apple TV+ is definitely one of the best streaming services around.

MacDailyNews Take: PlayStation users can redeem this offer between now and July 31st, 2023 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series and films.

All PlayStation users need is account for PlayStation Network and an Apple ID. (This offer is valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+.)

More info here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.