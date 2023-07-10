What’s new in the latest iOS 17 beta

In recent days, Apple released the latest betas of its next iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch operating systems — iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 – which each arrive with few changes.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Here are the minor changes in the third beta of iOS 17:

• The photos icon in the new app list inside of Messages now shows your most recent picture instead of a standardized glyph.

• Apple Music gets an enhanced credits menu to show the writers, singers and crew behind songs. That brings the standard service more in line with Apple Music Classical.

• There are interface tweaks to Mental Wellbeing, the deleted photos album and the Home app.

• A bug fix for an issue where HDR, or high-dynamic-range, images in the Photos app would appear glitchy.

One major question I have is whether iPadOS will follow the same trajectory as last year and be released in October like macOS, or return to the same schedule as iOS and come out in September.