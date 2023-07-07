Apple preps measured, appointment-only sales of Apple Vision Pro

Early next year, Apple is planning a retail launch of its Vision Pro headset in America with appointment-only sales and in-store promotions in its retail store chain.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company will designate special areas in the stores with seating, headset demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers. While the device will be sold at all of Apple’s roughly 270 US locations, the company is planning the sections for the Vision Pro initially at stores in major areas — such as New York and Los Angeles — before rolling them out nationwide, according to people with knowledge of the plans.
Apple said it will offer the headset in other countries at the end of 2024. The company is discussing the UK and Canada as two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after, although a final decision hasn’t been made, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. Apple engineers are working to localize the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea, the people said.
Apple will also sell the Vision Pro through its U.S. web store in early 2024 before expanding online elsewhere…
To push the category to more consumers, Apple is working on a cheaper model as well as a second-generation Pro version for release by 2026.
MacDailyNews Take: Although the user experience is said to be very intuitive (you already know how to use visioOS), with multiple head bands and light seals in different sizes and optional Carl Zeiss prescription lenses for those who need them, it makes sense for Apple to start with a very measured rollout in order to maximize early adopters’ satisfaction.
4 Comments
If they really only are going to have a few hundred thousand units at launch, demand is going to exceed supply by at least 10x-20x. I hope they tie units to your Apple ID at the point of sale to prevent scalping, these will be going for $20k+ on eBay otherwise
Yes. This. also, how early do I have to wake up on day 1 to get one? 🤔
Apple will prevent you from selling your property? It’s your fault if you let them.
Hopefully the teenagers and scholars don’t steal all the demo units…….