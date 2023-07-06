Apple TV+ now holds 7% share of U.S. streaming video market

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have been the dominant players in the U.S. subscription streaming VOD market for years, but that competitive edge appears to have been eclipsed in the second quarter of 2023. According to new data from JustWatch, which tracks the weekly streaming video habits of 20 million users across 59 markets, Amazon Prime Video ended the quarter with 21% market share, while Netflix had 20%. Apple held 7% share while Hulu finished with 11% share, behind Max (15%) and Disney+ (13%).

JustWatch also found that the newly rebranded HBO Max saw positive market share growth in Q2, gaining 1%. Paramount+ also saw a 1% increase in market share. On the other hand, Disney+ and Hulu saw 1% declines in market shares, respectively.

The data suggests that the U.S. subscription streaming VOD market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a number of players vying for market share. It will be interesting to see how the market evolves in the coming quarters.

MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple TV+, despite offering no free tier, continues to gain viewers, thanks to high quality content like “Silo,” “Severance,” “For All Mankind,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Slow Horses,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” and much, much more!

