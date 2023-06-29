tvOS 17 will be one of Apple TV 4K’s biggest updates ever

Apple last October announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.1 Running tvOS, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). The Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote starts at just $129.

Tom Parsons for What Hi-Fi?:

The Apple TV 4K has a big year ahead of it thanks to the tvOS 17 update that’s coming ‘this Fall’ (probably September), but you wouldn’t necessarily know that if you’ve only watched or read about the main event. Thankfully, we’ve been treated to a deeper dive into the new features that are coming to Apple’s awesome streaming box. So, with no further ado, here are seven pretty cool new features that are coming to the Apple TV 4K. 1. Enhanced Dialogue

2. Find your Apple TV remote using your iPhone

3. Automatic profile recognition

4. Continuity Camera (video calls on your Apple TV via your iPhone or iPad)

5. An extra app in the dock

6. Fancy new Control Centre

7. Photo screensavers

MacDailyNews Take: For those of us with existing Apple TV 4K units, tvOS 17 is going to greatly improve our devices this autumn – for free!

