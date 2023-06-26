Apple reportedly prepping iMac ‘with a screen over 30 inches ‘

In addition to the “iPhone 15” family coming this autumn, Apple is focused on several key updates to existing product lines for the second half of this year and the first half of 2024, including an iMac “with a screen over 30 inches,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News. There will also be two Apple Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Other products may come later: • An M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504).

• M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516).

• New iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens, like the current models. The company is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches, I’m told.

• New MacBook Air models (codenamed J613 and J615).

• Revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens (codenamed J717 and J720).

• A new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the current M1-based model. There are also a few products in early development, including a third-generation version of the AirPods Pro and new home equipment such as smart displays, as well as an Apple TV set-top box with improved specifications.

MacDailyNews Take: Get ready for a big second half from Apple leading into the release of Apple Vision Pro in early 2024!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.