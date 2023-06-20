iPhone 15 said to get ultra wideband upgrade, iPhone 16 likely to offer Wi-Fi 7

Apple’s iPhone 15 will likely see an specification upgrade of ultra wideband (UWB), with the production process moving from 16nm to more advanced 7nm and, in 2024, iPhone 16 is likely to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, according to TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro 1. The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB. 2. iPhone 15 will likely see an specification upgrade of UWB, with the production process moving from 16nm to more advanced 7nm, allowing for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby Interactions. 3. iPhone 16 will likely upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, which will be more conducive to Apple’s integration of hardware products running on the same local network and provide a better ecosystem experience.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

JCET’s 2H23 gross margin/profit will benefit from the iPhone 15 UWB process upgrade… iPhone 15’s UWB production process will be upgraded from 16nm to more advanced 7nm. JCET is the back-end SiP supplier, and this upgrade will help improve profits. Generally speaking, when 16nm is upgraded to the more advanced 7nm, the profit margin of the back-end process can increase by more than 10-20%.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi could offer peak data rates of more than 40Gbps, making it up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E, and nearly six times faster than Wi-Fi 5. In addition to those impressively fast speeds, Wi-Fi 7 will also introduce something called Multi-Link Operation technology. This will allow devices to simultaneously send and receive data over multiple radio bands. One of the biggest changes is an increase in the number of multi-user MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) streams, doubling from eight to 16. The best way to explain these changes without getting too technical is that they dramatically reduce latency.

MacDailyNews Take: Revive AirPort, Apple!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.