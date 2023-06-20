Forbes reviews the 15-inch MacBook Air: ‘Apple gets it just right’

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

David Phelan for Forbes:

At 3.3 pounds, this is still a light machine that you can toss in your backpack and hardly know it’s there. Remarkably, there is literally no flex or frailty to the bigger laptop: the build quality is exceptional here and it feels solid and appealing. This MacBook’s 15.3-inch display is a striking addition to the Air. It has conspicuously more screen real estate than before, making the display look much more inviting and immersive than on its smaller sibling. Multi-window interactions are easier, with the extra space providing more flexibility on how you position the windows. Beyond its size, the display matches the 13-incher in other ways. It has 500 nits brightness, which looks bright indoors and out, with outstanding levels of detail, rich, true colors and enough punch to make images and video look great. The speakers now hide inside the hinge, pumping the audio forwards so it bounces off the display. Also new: Where the 13-inch MacBook Air has four speakers, the 15-inch Air has six. This makes for much better sound than on the smaller iteration of the Air: wider, beefier and more impressive. Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio tracks have more power and a more immersive soundstage. These speakers are tremendous… The 15-inch Air with the M2 processor still feels peppy, with processing power that’s more than enough for most activities. In my usage, the 15-inch Air never slowed down or became especially hot, no matter how many programs I had running. Since there’s no fan on board, the laptop is utterly silent… Choosing a laptop often comes down to balancing different demands, such as performance, size and price. When put in those terms, this is the Goldilocks Mac: Apple gets it just right.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air keeps racking up well-deserved plaudits!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.