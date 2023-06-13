Apple’s new M2 Ultra Mac Pro notches massive Geekbench performance leap over Intel-handicapped model

Geekbench benchmarks for the 2023 M2 Ultra Mac Pro shows that it has over double the performance of the older Intel-handicapped machine.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

The benchmark reveals a single-core score of 2,794 and a multi-core score of 21,453 for the 2023 Mac Pro, in contrast to the highest-end Intel-based Mac Pro equipped with a 28-core Xeon W processor, which scored 1,378 in single-core and 10,390 in multi-core performance. As a result, the new Mac Pro offers more than double the speed of the fastest Intel-based model and at a significantly lower price. As well as performance increases, the most recent Mac Pro also brings PCIe expansion to Apple Silicon. The new Mac Pro has seven PCIe expansion slots, and six support gen 4 — meaning this two sees a doubling of speed compared to previous models… In this case, the new Mac Pro boasts up to twice the speed of the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro and up to seven times the speed of the base configuration of the Intel-based Mac Pro.

MacDailyNews Note: See the M2 Ultra Mac Pro’s massive performance gains via Geekbench here.

