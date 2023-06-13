Apple’s new M2 Ultra Mac Pro notches massive Geekbench performance leap over Intel-handicapped model

Geekbench benchmarks for the 2023 M2 Ultra Mac Pro shows that it has over double the performance of the older Intel-handicapped machine.
The benchmark reveals a single-core score of 2,794 and a multi-core score of 21,453 for the 2023 Mac Pro, in contrast to the highest-end Intel-based Mac Pro equipped with a 28-core Xeon W processor, which scored 1,378 in single-core and 10,390 in multi-core performance. As a result, the new Mac Pro offers more than double the speed of the fastest Intel-based model and at a significantly lower price.
As well as performance increases, the most recent Mac Pro also brings PCIe expansion to Apple Silicon. The new Mac Pro has seven PCIe expansion slots, and six support gen 4 — meaning this two sees a doubling of speed compared to previous models…
In this case, the new Mac Pro boasts up to twice the speed of the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro and up to seven times the speed of the base configuration of the Intel-based Mac Pro.
MacDailyNews Note: See the M2 Ultra Mac Pro’s massive performance gains via Geekbench here.
8 Comments
What a crap Mdn take. Um a new machine is faster than a freaking 4 year old machine and you’re proud of that.
The new 8,1 Mac is not a Mac Pro. It’s a doa disaster that can’t beat a middling Intel pc:
https://www.techspot.com/news/99026-early-benchmarks-suggest-apple-m2-ultra-could-slower.html
It’s crap gpu is away slower that an amd 7900 much less any Nvidia card. It only has 16pci lanes so after you put in one 16lane storage card no bandwidth is left for the other 6 slots. No ecc ram. No upgradable ram. It’s a complete disaster and failure. It makes the trashcan look fantastic in comparison.
The 8,1 Mac is an embarrassment.
You are amusing, but do watch that heart of yours or you might be a zombie by nature as well as name.
Stop grandstanding and just buy whatever you want to buy.
At this level most people know what they want.
Zombie, I think your brain is cooked. Now your just a bombie.
Lot of blockading by apple apologists but nothing substantive because a lame as hell mid level i9 is faster than this loser Mac Studio plus. You lose. You don’t pass go or an i9.
Instead of blockading use that energy to complain to apple why a lame mid level i9 intel machine blows out a new Mac Studio and Mac Pro.
Loser bozos
More disaster benchmark showing Mediocre mid level Intel machines outpacing the top of the line Mac ‘doh!
https://wccftech.com/apple-m2-ultra-soc-isnt-faster-than-amd-intel-last-year-desktop-cpus-50-slower-than-nvidia-rtx-4080/
The 8,1 is not a Mac Pro. It’s a Mac Studio pro. It’s the trashcan 2 redo.
This is a real problem. The processors for apple are slow. I can wait until they surpass AMD or Intel. The truth is that does not look like it is going to happen. AMD and Intel are not setting still.
In the mean time you loser bozos can blockage over this: