Apple execs: Why we made the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. Tthe 15-inch MacBook Air is available beginning today, Tuesday, June 13th.

Mark Spoonauer for Tom’s Guide:

the 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t a carbon copy of the 13-inch Air. In addition to a 25% larger display, you get a larger trackpad and a 6-six speaker system compared to the Air’s 4-speaker setup. And once again Apple has found a way to deliver a much better balance of performance and endurance versus the best Windows laptops… [H]ow did Apple get this system so thin, why did the company decide to release a 15-inch Air now and what are some of the secrets behind this machine? We spoke with Kate Bergeron, Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering, and Laura Metz of Apple’s Mac product marketing team to find out. Laura Metz: The Air is known for having this amazing feature set and awesome combination of performance and portability. It’s not just about being thin and light but also having amazing battery life so that you can use the device wherever you want to go throughout the day. And so we know that we’ve got users who don’t necessarily need the performance of a MacBook Pro to get that larger display. They just don’t necessarily need all that capability and performance, and so with Apple silicon it was a great opportunity to look at this. Kate Bergeron: We worked very closely with the folks on our display team to understand how we can optimize the number of panels we can fit on a large set of the motherboard glass. And so, we knew we wanted to be in the 15-inch range, but we got the opportunity to push all the way out 15.3 inches because we could cut the other glass to that size. So, it’s nice that we could hit this sweet spot and even go just a tad bigger, which our customers will really appreciate.

