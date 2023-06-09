Using the Apple Vision Pro felt like I’d seen the future

CNN Business’ Samantha Murphy Kelly experienced Apple’s Vision Pro hands on demo this week and feels she’s “seen the future.”

Samantha Murphy Kelly for CNN Business:

It’s rare to find a new technology that feels groundbreaking. But last night, while sitting on a couch in a private demo room at Apple’s campus wearing its newly announced Vision Pro mixed reality headset, it felt like I’d seen the future… In the demo, which lasted 30 minutes, a virtual butterfly landed on my finger; a dinosaur with detailed scales tried to bite me; and I stood inches away from Alicia Keys’ piano as she serenaded me in a recording studio. When a small bear cub swam by me on a quiet lake during another immersive video, it felt so real that it reminded me of an experience with a loved one who recently passed away. I couldn’t wipe the tears inside my headset. But it’s clearly a work in progress. The apps and experiences remain limited; users must stay tethered to a battery pack the size of an iPhone with just two hours of battery life…

MacDailyNews Note: This is incorrect. When connected to power, the Vision Pro will run all day just like a desktop computer. It will run for approximately 2 hours per battery pack.

The headset itself felt light enough in the beginning, but even with Apple’s considerable design chops, I never shook the idea that there was a computer on my face. Fortunately, unlike other computing products, the headset did remain cool on my face throughout the experience, thanks largely to a quiet fan and airflow running through the system… Almost every new Apple product, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch, promises to use screens of varying sizes to change how we live, work and interact with the world. The Vision Pro has the potential to do all of that in an even more striking way.

MacDailyNews Take: Reminds us of the first Mac OS X t-shirts we got back in the way:

