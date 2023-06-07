Apple’s iOS 17 autocorrect won’t change you-know-what to ‘duck’

Apple’s next-gen iPhone operating system, iOS 17, due this fall, will feature an update to autocorrect that will no longer change the F-word to “duck.”

Jennifer Hassan for The Washington Post:

The update, as part of new iOS 17 iPhone software arriving later this year, was announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday and was met with a wave of apparent enthusiasm from the public, and calls of “duck yeah” on social media.

Many thanked Apple for finally listening to users who for years have complained that they want to use profanity freely, without their messages being tweaked to feature a small waterfowl. Some praised Apple for fixing “the ducking issue” while others claimed they were “finally freed of the tyranny of duck.”

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, said during the event in Cupertino, Calif., explaining that the keyboard will fill in the blanks using the same technology that powers ChatGPT and that suggestions would become more personalized. That means, as The Post has reported, the automatic suggestions will be based on the words and phrases you use most and it will also apply to voice dictation.