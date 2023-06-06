Apple CEO Cook: Apple Vision Pro ‘is tomorrow’s engineering today’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an exclusive interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that the company’s first-ever spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, is the “most advanced piece of electronics equipment out there… It’s tomorrow’s engineering, today. So you’re going to live in the future and you’re going to do it today.”
Cook said the product marks a turning point for the company.
“We started working on augmented reality quite some time ago because we saw it as a big idea, as a profound technology,” Cook said. “This is the next chapter in that, and it’s a huge leap.”
“You can immerse yourself in movies, TV shows, sports, and feel like you’re right there. You can take photos and videos and then enjoy those and bring back memories as if you were there and repeating that experience,” Cook explained. “It’s not about one thing, it’s — it is a platform. And so we can’t wait to unleash it to the developers so they can begin to work on applications for it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the future. It’s an all-new platform upon which to build. Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary new way of computing (and entertaining), spatially, on a three-dimensional infinite canvas.
The Vision Pro uses an experimental viewing device called a ‘headset.’ There is no evidence that people want to use these things. https://t.co/LlvBkpDabL
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) June 6, 2023
If looking like a dork is your thing…
Same thing was said about the Airpods, no one cared, now everyone wears them or knockoffs 😆 DorkMJ
$200….$3500. One had something in your ear that, with long hair, you could even hide if you thought it was ugly….the other one covers your friggin’ face and gives you ‘painted on’ eyes! If you don’t see the difference, good luck wearing one in public LoL.
It’s pretty telling that Tim Cook himself didn’t wear one to the interview. I mean, he had a perfect opportunity for a free ad – but, of course, he wouldn’t want to be caught dead wearing one on TV.
One is an audio accessory, the other is the most advanced consumer computing product in a generation. Why would you need to wear this in public? What a fake argument. As if how something looks negates all of its amazing functionality. The most public place you could wear this is at work, in your office. Every other use case was for someone at home.
Advertising this device has nothing to do with how it looks (although I think it’s as elegant as a 1st gen device like this can be). For the first time in a while Apple seems to have led with function over form, maybe Jony Ive’s ideas for this thing is a reason he left. If it pans out Tim Cook’s legacy will be greater than Ive’s.
When I read Apple’s words differentiating Vision Pro from Meta’s, my entire perspective about the realm and product changed. “Spatial Computing” and not promoting an “escape,” as Metaverse does, or at least implies, the creepy notion moves to the background. I know VP isn’t/won’t be free from the creepy, but Apple seemed to put a stake in the ground that the aim is very different. I’m now very curious.
Announcing unfinished products. Salesmen have definitely been promoted and running the show now.
iPhone was announced at least 6 months before it was available in 2007.
And it was demo’ed live by Jobs six months before it was available.
This is the future of computing, the next evolutionary stage.
it’s always like this at first — too expensive, too big, not everything’s invented yet — but everyone who’s tried this, a gen 1 device of a future technology, comes away dazzled and impressed.
this is what the needle looks like when it’s moving…
Apple has always been proud of saying “no” to products. They aren’t perfect/w/o mistakes, but if this product isn’t refined, or is ill-market timed, perhaps “salesmen” are driving the bus, but for this company’s release of hardware, it’s very, very rare. Services/media = maybe. Hardware = your opinion is on the side of high risk.
THIS
WILL
BE
ABSOLUTELY
TECHTONIC……………………………………..!!!
This looks great. If it’s a replacement for a laptop, how do plug a usb stick in? Or is there going to be a set of wireless devices that are going to be developed to support it? Oh and does it have its own solid state memory.. if so, is it expandable. Or do we have a 3.5k iPhone that we’ll need to upgrade every year?
Come on, back up your one start…
Lot’s of gum flapping without thinking here. As the demo shows, you’ll be able to control your Mac from the device, presumably the device will be a portal into iCloud/your other Apple devices. No one ever said this was a laptop replacement, it’s clearly a Mac/Macbook (maybe iphone/ipad) supplement. No it won’t have an upgradeable SSD, Apple hasn’t done that for a decade, duh. No ports other than probably some service diagnostics port. If they didn’t mention something the answer is probably NO, including the need to upgrade every year 🙄