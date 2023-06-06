Apple CEO Cook: Apple Vision Pro ‘is tomorrow’s engineering today’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an exclusive interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that the company’s first-ever spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, is the “most advanced piece of electronics equipment out there… It’s tomorrow’s engineering, today. So you’re going to live in the future and you’re going to do it today.”

Max Zahn for ABC News:

Cook said the product marks a turning point for the company. “We started working on augmented reality quite some time ago because we saw it as a big idea, as a profound technology,” Cook said. “This is the next chapter in that, and it’s a huge leap.” “You can immerse yourself in movies, TV shows, sports, and feel like you’re right there. You can take photos and videos and then enjoy those and bring back memories as if you were there and repeating that experience,” Cook explained. “It’s not about one thing, it’s — it is a platform. And so we can’t wait to unleash it to the developers so they can begin to work on applications for it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the future. It’s an all-new platform upon which to build. Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary new way of computing (and entertaining), spatially, on a three-dimensional infinite canvas.

The Vision Pro uses an experimental viewing device called a ‘headset.’ There is no evidence that people want to use these things. https://t.co/LlvBkpDabL — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) June 6, 2023

