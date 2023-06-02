‘Platonic’ comedy is close to overtaking ‘Ted Lasso’’ as top show on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ ranks all of its titles, and right now, the top show is juggernaut “Ted Lasso,” which just dropped its season 3 (and possibly series?) finale on Wednesday. But, there is one show that is currently second to “Ted Lasso,” called “Platonic,” and it could end up taking over the No.1 position before long.

Joel Calfee for PureWow:

From creators Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College), Platonic follows two friends — Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) — who reconnect after a rift ruined their friendship for years. (In case the title wasn’t a good-enough hint, there won’t be anything romantic between these two.) Still, while there won’t be any romance, you can expect plenty of drama from Will and Sylvia. As it turns out, these two can be quite chaotic when they’re together, and things start to spiral as they rekindle their friendship. It all starts when Sylvia finds out that Will has recently gone through a divorce, so she reaches out in an act of kindness. Meanwhile, Sylvia is going through a bit of a mid-life crisis as she tries to balance her work with her life at home. So, what results? Will and Sylvia start to revert back to their teenage ways.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, with Apple’s numerical rankings, there’s no way to tell the distance that separates “Ted Lasso” from “Platonic” or, for that matter, No.3 “Silo” (a dystopian drama which we highly recommend, by the way).

If you haven’t seen “Platonic,” yet, here’s the official trailer:

