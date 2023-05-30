Here are the specs for Apple’s ‘Reality One’ XR headset displays

Ahead of Apple’s June 5th reveal of its “Reality One” XR (mixed-reality) headset, display analyst Ross Young has shared what he believes will be the final specs for headset’s twin displays.

Ross Young via Twitter:

Micro OLED specs for Apple’s AR/VR headset:

• 1.41″ in diagonal

• 4000 PPI

• >5000 nits of brightness

• should be 4K per eye

:

Of course, the Apple headset will include two of those panels to create the virtual reality effect. The headset is also expected to be state-of-the-art in terms of what a consumer headset can offer. For that reason, Apple’s headset is widely expected to cost around $3000. That compares to the $349 to $999 price tag Meta puts on its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Apple’s advantage will also be access to its services like TV+ and Fitness as well as the existing App Store library. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the headset will likely run any iPad app out-of-the-box. More optimization will of course be the goal, but including the iPad App Store library at launch is a pretty big head start.

MacDailyNews Note: Robert Scoble says via Twitter: “A Microsoft HoloLens had less than 500 nits. So this is more than 10x brighter than that or Magic Leap’s displays. This will eviscerate any TV you have seen.”

