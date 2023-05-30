Apple assembler Foxconn ups pay and bonuses at world’s largest iPhone factory

Apple assembler Foxconn as raised pay rates and bonus packages for new recruits working at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou – “iPhone City” – several months before the U.S. tech giant launches the next generation of its flagship device.

Coco Feng for South China Morning Post:

From Monday, new employees will be entitled to receive bonuses of up to 3,000 yuan (US$424) for at least 90 days of work at the factory, while drawing an hourly pay of up to 21 yuan… Existing workers at the factory can obtain a referral bonus of 500 yuan… Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has already raised worker benefits twice this month. For example, the highest loyalty bonus for new recruits who remain employed for three months was increased to 2,500 yuan on May 22 from 2,000 yuan on May 3. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility, which can house some 200,000 workers, is gearing up for another hectic production run this year ahead of Apple’s expected release of the new iPhone 15 models this September.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s that time of year again!

