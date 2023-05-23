HBO Max is now simply ‘Max’ with a new ‘Ultimate Ad-Free’ tier

On Tuesday HBO Max became “Max,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming platform, delivering content for everyone in the household, including unscripted to scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries.

To find out what’s on Max at launch through June, click here.

At launch, Max will introduce a new “Ultimate Ad-Free” tier that will offer four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads and nearly 8x more films and episodes of 4K UHD content than HBO Max, including popular programming such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Matrix films and more, for $19.99/month or $199.99/year. Existing HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch.

Dolby Atmos and Vision will be available for select content and devices.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

Enhanced formats, including 60 fps content, make shows and movies look sharper and showcase deeper, richer colors, while boasting atmospheric audio. Users can immerse themselves in the world of HBO Originals such as Succession, The Undoing, the Watchmen series, Sharp Objects, and Chernobyl in this amplified experience as well as blockbuster Warner Bros. movies such as Dune, Don’t Worry Darling, Joker, and more.

Subscribers will also be able to stream in 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Ultimate Ad-Free tier beginning June 7.

MacDailyNews Take: On May 23rd, a large portion of HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app. HBO Max subscribers will have their previous plan, profiles, avatars, settings, “Continue Watching” and “My List” items waiting for them to stream on Max. Ahead of launch, customers can also download the new Max app via Apple’s App Store here. Additional information can be found here.

