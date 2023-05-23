Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5th at 10 a.m. Pacific

Apple has sent out official invitations to select media to watch its prepared WWDC 2023 keynote video at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote is set to take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on June 5th. Of course, the same video will also be streamed live at the same time for everyone else to watch online.

The WWDC keynote is the opening event of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. It typically includes a number of software announcements, such as new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more. This year, the headline rumored announcement is the unveiling of Apple’s augmented reality headset. This long-awaited device, which Apple has not officially acknowledged, marks the company’s first major foray into the world of mixed reality.

The AR headset is thought to run a new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, potentially known as xrOS. It could also carry the branding “Reality One.”

Here are some of the features that are rumored to be included in the AR headset:

A high-resolution display with a wide field of view

A powerful processor that can handle complex AR applications

A variety of sensors for tracking the user’s head, eyes, and hands

A comfortable design that can be worn for extended periods of time

The AR headset is expected to be released in 2023. It is unclear how much it will cost, but it is likely to be a premium product.

The launch of the AR headset would be a major event for Apple. It would mark the company’s entry into a new and growing market. It would also be a significant step forward in Apple’s efforts to create a more immersive and interactive computing experience.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, we'll cover the WWDC keynote with live note and commentary, so please join us on June 5th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET!

