Apple TV+ hits all-time viewership highs with ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Silo,’ ‘Shrinking,’ and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Powered by its flagship awards-magnet series “Ted Lasso,” new dystopian drama breakout “Silo,” and Jennifer Garner-fronted limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Apple TV+ viewership has been hitting all-time highs this spring.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Since May 5, when “Silo” debuted, joining “Ted Lasso,” “The Last Thing He Told Me” and recent hot new comedy release, “Shrinking,” on the platform, weekly Apple TV+ viewership has jumped by +147% year over year. Sci-fi thriller “Silo” debuted as the #1 drama in the history of Apple TV+, per Nielsen premiere weekend data, and its viewership has grown by double digits since. Also according to Nielsen ratings, viewership for “Ted Lasso” Season 3 premiere weekend skyrocketed +180% season over season as the hit comedy stands as the #1 title on the streaming service. Parrot Analytics ranked “Ted Lasso” Season 3 as the #1 comedy in the world based on consumer demand. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Jennifer Garner ranks as the #1 limited series ever on Apple TV+, based on Nielsen’s ratings.

MacDailyNews Take: All four are compelling series, so it’s no surprise that Apple TV+ is picking up some significant steam!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

