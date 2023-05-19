Apple bans ChatGPT use by employees

Apple employees will be restricted from using ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools, The Wall Street Journal reports Friday.

Aaron Tilley and Miles Kruppa for The Wall Street Journal:

Apple is concerned workers who use these types of programs could release confidential data, according to the document. Apple also told its employees not to use Microsoft -owned GitHub’s Copilot, which automates the writing of software code, the document said. ChatGPT, created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is a chatbot derived from a so-called large language model that is able to answer questions, write essays and perform other tasks in humanlike ways. When people use these models, data is sent back to the developer to enable continued improvements, presenting the potential for an organization to unintentionally share proprietary or confidential information.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple certainly wouldn’t want, for example, a marketing copywriter inputing mixed-reality headset specs and selling points into ChatGPT, Bard, or any third-party generative AI.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.