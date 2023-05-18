OpenAI launches free ChatGPT app for iPhone users

OpenAI on Thursday launched the official ChatGPT app for iOS 16.1 and later. The free app promises “OpenAI’s latest advancements at your fingertips.”

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI and released in November 2022. It is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 foundational GPT large language models (LLMs), and has been fine-tuned (via transfer learning) for conversational applications using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

ChatGPT is a member of the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) class of language models. It’s a task-specific GPT that was fine-tuned to target conversational usage. OpenAI collects data from ChatGPT users to train and fine-tune the service further. Users can upvote or downvote responses they receive from ChatGPT and fill in a text field with additional feedback.

The official app is free (no ads), syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.

With ChatGPT in your pocket, you’ll find:

• Instant answers

• Tailored advice

• Creative inspiration

• Professional input

• Personalized learning

MacDailyNews Take: The ChatGPT app is rated 12+. More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.

