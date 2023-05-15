Apple TV+ acclaimed hit ‘Bad Sisters’ lands major BAFTA Television Awards

On Sunday, Apple TV+ scored major category wins at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with honors for Best Drama Series for globally acclaimed hit “Bad Sisters,” alongside a Best Supporting win for series star Anne-Marie Duff. The BAFTA Television Awards recognize the best British programs, performances and productions each year.

In “Bad Sisters,” the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. The “Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

“We are immensely grateful to BAFTA for honoring ‘Bad Sisters’ this evening,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, in a statement. “This inventive, darkly humorous show has captured the imagination of audiences around the world and we’re so proud of everyone involved with bringing this unique story and enthralling characters to the screen.”

Created by BAFTA Television Award-winning star and executive producer Sharon Horgan, the celebrated black comedy thriller landed wins for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff alongside a previously announced BAFTA Television Craft Award win by Peter Anderson Studio for Best Titles & Graphic Identity. Recently renewed for a second season at Apple TV+, “Bad Sisters” is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critics score, and the series has been previously recognized by the WGA, the Critics Choice Awards, the Royal Television Society and the Irish Film and Television Awards. The Critics Choice Association Women’s Committee also granted “Bad Sisters” the newly launched Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

This year, Apple TV+ also received honors for BAFTA Television Craft Awards including Best Costume Design for first-time BAFTA winner Jane Petrie in recognition for her work on celebrated limited series “The Essex Serpent,” and Best Titles & Graphic Identity by Peter Anderson Studio for acclaimed five-time BAFTA-nominated black comedy “Bad Sisters.” These wins mark the most recent wins from the BAFTA Awards for Apple Originals following a win for Academy Award winner “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” for Best British Short Animation earlier this year.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have received 365 wins and 1,452 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

