Apple’s professional software tools finally arrive on iPad

Apple is finally bringing Pro apps to the iPad Pro and even other models of iPad. Specifically, Final Cut Pro for video and Logic Pro for music are arriving on the leading tablet operating system, iPadOS.

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

Creators, developers, and general iPad owners have been asking Apple for years and it’s been rumored for quite some time. Apple is finally making it official though and compatibility is pretty wide. Though, those with an iPad Pro or iPad Air will likely get the smoothest, most Pro experience around.

Both apps will launch on May 23–in about two weeks–and Apple is going for a subscription model for each. They’ll cost $4.99 a month or $49 a year with a one-month free trial via the App Store.

Projects from Final Cut Pro for iPad can be exported to Final Cut Pro on the Mac, and you can even send projects from iMovie to the pro-grade app.

Sure, both of these will probably run the best on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip, and you’ll get to take advantage of the vibrant, crisp Liquid Retina XDR mini LED display. However, you need an iPad with an M1 chip or newer for Final Cut Pro. And if you’re only after using Logic, you need an iPad with an A12 Bionic or later.