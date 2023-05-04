Apple preps 14- and 16-inch iPad Pro models

The first credible report of Apple preparing an iPad Pro with a display larger than 12.9-inches came from Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman back in July 2021 who reported that the company was in the early stages of the work.
Almost a year later, in June 2022, Ross Young shared that the larger iPad Pro in development is 14.1-inches in size. He also said it features mini-LED lighting for the display along with ProMotion 1-120Hz refresh rates that the current and previous iPad Pro have.
Later in the year, we saw a report in October 2022 from Wayne Ma at The Information that predicts Apple is also working on a 16-inch iPad Pro…
Mark Gurman feels confident that Apple is waiting until 2024 for its “major iPad Pro revamp.” He elaborated and said early this year: “The iPad Pro for sure isn’t getting anything of note this year. Instead, look for a major iPad Pro revamp next spring, complete with an updated design and OLED screens for the first time.”
However, in contrast, The Information’s Wayne Ma reported that the 16-inch iPad Pro could arrive as soon as Q4 2023.
MacDailyNews Take: The 16-inch iPad pro is especially intriguing. With that large of a work area, multitasking becomes even easier, opening up to possibility of a more advanced iPadOS “Pro” version.
