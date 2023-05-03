Tribunal quashes UK antitrust regulator’s appeal to investigate Apple

The UK’s antitrust regulator was on Wednesday refused permission to appeal against a ruling that it had no power to open an investigation into Apple’s Safari mobile browser and potential barriers to cloud gaming on Apple’s ecosystem.

<a href=https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-antitrust-regulator-refused-permission-appeal-apple-probe-ruling-2023-05-03/”>Reuters:

Apple won an appeal in March against the decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to open a full investigation into the dominance of Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google in mobile browsers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal quashed the decision to open the investigation and on Wednesday refused the CMA’s application for permission to appeal against that ruling.

MacDailyNews Take: Quashed.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.



