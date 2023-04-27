‘Ghosted,’ starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans becomes most watched film debut in Apple TV+ history

In Ghosted, salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

Anthony D’Alessandro for Deadline:

Skydance’s spy action comedy, Ghosted, is the most watched movie debut to date in Apple TV+ history per Samba TV. In the pic’s first two days after dropping on April 21 -and we hear viewership has continued to swell into Monday and Tuesday- the Dexter Fletcher directed movie pulled in 328,5K. That’s more than the first two days of other highly viewed Apple TV+ movies including Finch (Nov. 5, 2021 debut) at 228,500, Spirited (Nov. 18, 2022) at 174,000, Tetris (March 31) at 88,000 and My Mind & Me (Nov 4, 2022) at 78,100. We’re also hearing that the completion rate for Ghosted is 20% above Apple TV+’s average rate.

MacDailyNews Take: Despite, let’s be nice, lukewarm-at-best reviews, Ghosted once again proves the power of star-driven films, in this case de Armas and Evans. Another win for Apple TV+!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.