Apple TV+ announces ‘BE@RBRICK,’ new animated series for kids and families

Apple TV+ has announced it will expand its Academy and Emmy Award-winning offering of stories for kids and families with “BE@RBRICK,” a new 13-episode animated series from DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and based on MEDICOM TOY’s world-renowned collectible bear-shaped figures.

“BE@RBRICK” is a music-driven comedy about young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the new series will be animated and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and showrun and executive produced by Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”). Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) will serve as supervising producer and Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) will serve as story editor. Athena Hofmann (“Curious George”) will serve as line producer on the series.

“BE@RBRICK” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and “Doug Unplugs,” based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series.

The expanding slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

“BE@RBRICK” will premiere alongside kids and family offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the recently premiered and acclaimed series “Jane,” BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” “Life By Ella,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop and “Puppy Place” from Scholastic.

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 352 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

