Apple Silicon Mac Pro not expected at WWDC, Mac Studio update looks delayed

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman believes that the long-awaited Apple Silicon Mac Pro will not be among the new hardware announcements at WWDC 2023, while the Mac Studio update looks delayed.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Speaking on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new ‌Mac Pro‌ to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC in June. This is a significant delay over when the machine was originally expected to launch. He added that the next-generation Mac Studio will likely not contain M2-series chips, with Apple postponing a refresh of the device until the M3 generation to avoid cannibalizing the new Mac Pro. Following up on an earlier report, Gurman said that he now expects the “in-air typing” text input method to be present on Apple’s mixed-reality headset when it launches, despite its “finicky” experience. He added that the device’s two-hour battery life may be likely to remain through successive generations of the mixed-reality headset…

MacDailyNews Take: The holdup is tiny: 3nm, in fact.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.