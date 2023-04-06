How to clean your iPhone

iPhone owners often wonder if it’s okay to use a disinfectant to clean their iPhone. Apple advises using a 70-percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75-percent ethyl alcohol wipe or disinfectant wipes to gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone.

Don’t use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents.

iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models

These models feature glass with advanced textured matte finishes either on the back glass or around the camera area. With normal use, the textured glass on your iPhone may show signs of material transfer from objects that come in contact with your iPhone, such as denim or items in your pocket. Material transfer may resemble a scratch, but can be removed in most cases.

Clean your iPhone immediately if it comes into contact with anything that might cause stains or other damage – for example, dirt or sand, ink, makeup, soap, detergent, acids or acidic foods, or lotions. Follow these guidelines for cleaning:

• Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

• Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth – for example, a lens cloth.

• Avoid getting moisture in openings.

• Don’t use cleaning products unless following the instructions for disinfecting your iPhone.

• Don’t use compressed air.

Your iPhone has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic – oil repellent – coating. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will diminish the coating and may scratch your iPhone.

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7

Clean your iPhone immediately if it comes into contact with anything that might cause stains or other damage – for example, dirt or sand, ink, makeup, soap, detergent, acids or acidic foods, or lotions. Follow these guidelines:

• Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

• Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth – for example, a lens cloth.

• Avoid getting moisture in openings.

• Don’t use cleaning products or compressed air unless following the instructions for disinfecting your iPhone.

• Don’t use compressed air.

Your iPhone has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic – oil repellent – coating. On an iPhone 8 and later, the coating is on the front and back. This coating wears over time with normal use. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will further diminish the coating and may scratch your iPhone.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 5s

Clean your iPhone immediately if it comes into contact with contaminants that might cause stains, such as ink, dyes, makeup, dirt, food, oils and lotions. To clean your iPhone, unplug all cables and turn it off. Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth. Avoid getting moisture in openings. Don’t use window cleaners, household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives to clean your iPhone unless following the instructions for disinfecting your iPhone. The front glass surfaces have an oleophobic coating. To remove fingerprints, wipe these surfaces with a soft, lint-free cloth. The ability of this coating to repel oil will diminish over time with normal use, and rubbing the screen with an abrasive material will further diminish its effect and may scratch the glass.

To clean the Home button (allowing Touch ID to work optimally), wipe it with a soft lint-free cloth.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy cleaning!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.