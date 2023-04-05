iOS 17 Apple’s iOS 17 said to deliver ‘major’ Control Center redesign to iPhone

According to a MacRumors forum member, Apple’s iOS 17 will feature a “major” redesign of Control Center on the iPhone. This leaker provided accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models prior to Apple’s unveiling.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In an email, the anonymous source added that iOS 17 will be focused on performance and stability improvements, suggesting that a revamped Control Center could be one of the more prominent changes coming with the software update. The source did not provide any specific details about changes planned for Control Center, which has looked largely the same since iOS 11 was released in 2017. The menu provides iPhone users with convenient access to controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, display brightness, volume, and many other system functions. On the iPhone X and newer, Control Center can be opened by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen.

MacDailyNews Take: Need to quickly adjust the brightness of your display or change the volume? You can customize your Control Center by adding controls for apps, settings, and features like Camera, Music Recognition, Dark Mode, and more with just a few taps.

