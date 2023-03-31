Select Sonos speakers now compatible with Apple Music Spatial Audio

In May 2021, Apple Music announced the delivery of industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Now owners of select Sonos speakers can enjoy Apple Music Spatial Audio, too.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Sonos had already announced earlier this month that it was working with Apple to support Spatial Audio in its speakers. With the launch of the new Sonos Era 300 this week, the company has finally made the feature available to its customers. “Apple Music now supports playback of Dolby Atmos music through Sonos products that support spatial audio,” the company says on its website. Right now, these are the Sonos speakers that are compatible with Apple Music Spatial Audio: • Arc

• Arc SL

• Beam (Gen 2)

• Era 300 Make sure you have the latest version of the Sonos app installed on your device. When there’s a Spatial Audio song playing, the Sonos app will show a Dolby Atmos badge on the Now Playing screen – similar to the Apple Music app.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple offers information about which devices support Dolby Atmos, how to change settings for Dolby Atmos, and answers to common questions here.

