Samsung Display to start iPhone 15 OLED production earlier than planned

Samsung Display will start manufacturing OLED panels for the iPhone 15 in May, a month earlier than initially planned, TheElec reports this week.
This is because BOE, which was given the order by Apple to manufacture some OLED panels for the standard model of iPhone 15, is facing problems in production, sources said.
The OLED panel being planned for the standard model of iPhone 15 is similar to those used in iPhone 14 but now it has a hole at the top for the front camera and various sensors.
BOE is facing light leak problems around the hole and has missed the chance become one of the initial suppliers of the hole-display panels.
Samsung Display was always slated to also supply the OLED panel for the standard model of iPhone 15 but will start production early of the panel in light of the Chinese display panel maker’s problems.
MacDailyNews Take: All iPhone 15 models are expected to get the Dynamic Island currently only offered in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The report also states that Samsung Display will begin manufacturing OLED panels aimed at the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra) models in June, as originally planned.
