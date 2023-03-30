Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s mixed-reality headset may not appear at WWDC 2023

TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Thursday tweeted out his uncertainty over whether Apple’s mixed-reality headset “will appear at WWDC 2023.”

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects. Furthermore, due to the delay in mass production for assembly, the shipment forecast this year is only 200,000 to 300,000 units, lower than the market consensus of 500,000 units or more. The main concerns for Apple not being very optimistic regarding the market feedback to the AR/MR headset announcement include the economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc.

MacDailyNews Take: Our little birdie says, “Apple would not want to miss revealing its mixed-reality headset at WWDC as it’ll be up to the developers to feed it with killer apps… Apple revealed software and hardware and then set release dates out into the future before. See iPhone. It’s highly likely that the headset is unveiled at WWDC in June when so much attention is focused on Apple. Public availability may not be immediate.”

