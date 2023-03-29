Apple Gangnam opens this Friday, March 31st in South Korea

Apple today previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

“At Apple, we’re always innovating to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are so excited to open Apple Gangnam and share the best of Apple with even more people in Seoul,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retai, in a statment. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with customers and helping them find new ways to unleash their creativity with our amazing products and services.”

Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 highly skilled retail team members who collectively speak more than a dozen languages. They’re all ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 lineup with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities. Teams will also help customers take advantage of key retail services, including the Apple Trade In program, monthly financing options, and Apple Pay, which recently launched in South Korea.

Apple Gangnam will be an exciting educational hub for participants with a diverse Today at Apple offering in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. Attendees can discover features on the latest Apple products and learn how to get started on their new device, or join Apple Creatives for sessions focused on GarageBand and Spatial Audio. For designers, photographers, musicians, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Gangnam has a wide range of Today at Apple sessions such as:

• Skills: Getting Started with Mac.

• Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand.

• Art Skills: Sketching Ideas in Notes.

• Photo Lab: Directing the Portrait.

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.

eginning April 1, music fans will be able to experience the magic of Spatial Audio in a limited-time Pop-Up Studio, featuring rising K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. On Friday and Saturday evenings — on the hour, every hour from 5-7 p.m. — attendees will be treated to a special listening session featuring their hit track “OMG (Apple Music Edition).” During the 15-minute session, participants will experience the industry-leading sound quality of Spatial Audio. The version of the song will be available only on Apple Music.

Located in the historically rich and fast-moving neighborhood of Gangnam in Seoul, Apple Gangnam features a uniquely designed double-height façade with a completely new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom and shifts in appearance during different times of day or seasons.

Apple Gangnam is designed with materials sourced from the region, including the tables, wood feature wall, logo, façade glass, stone walls, and flooring. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Gangnam and Apple’s operations in South Korea run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018. This past year, Apple Myeongdong debuted Apple’s first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN, and Apple Jamsil at Lotte World Mall opened in December. Apple also launched the Apple Developer Academy and Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator in Pohang last year, providing tools for the next generation of app developers to be part of the thriving app economy and offering free educational and training programs for small- and medium-sized businesses across the country. And just last week, the long-awaited Apple Pay launched in South Korea, where customers can experience this service in all five Apple Store locations.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Gangnam will welcome its first visitors on Friday, March 31st, at 5 p.m. local time. Apple Gangnam’s grand opening is by reservation only. Registration starts on March 29 at 8 a.m.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.