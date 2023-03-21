India’s Karnataka government approves $968 million investment from Apple assembler Foxconn

The state of Karnataka in southern India has approved an 80 billion rupee ($967.91 million) investment in the state by a unit of main Apple assembler Foxconn.

Reuters:

The investment will lead to the creation of 50,000 jobs, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The Apple supplier had won an order to make AirPods and planned to build a facility in India to manufacture the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country’s strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country. The tech giant is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.